13 Dec 2019

UNHCR head appeals to South Sudan parties to ensure long-lasting peace

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 13 Dec 2019

Six years after the outbreak of violence in South Sudan, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is calling on all parties to boost efforts to form an inclusive national unity government in order to achieve permanent peace.

Despite the signing of the peace agreement last year, the situation remains critical, with millions of South Sudanese displaced and in need of safety and humanitarian assistance.

“South Sudanese people long for lasting peace,” said High Commissioner Grandi. “Only a political solution can end the crisis and bring relief to those who have been displaced over and over again.”

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, is Africa’s largest humanitarian and refugee crisis with over two million of its people seeking safety in neighboring countries and an equal number displaced inside the country.

For those already forced to flee their homes disrupting their daily lives, climate change has become an additional challenge. Recent flooding resulted in the loss of life, homes, and livelihood. South Sudan also remains one of the most dangerous countries for humanitarians to deliver aid.

“The momentum towards the implementation of the peace agreement must be sustained in order to ensure the safety of civilians and guarantee solutions for those affected. It is their only ray of hope,” said Grandi.

UNHCR is also urging parties to continue to include South Sudanese refugees and IDPs in discussions on the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

