UNHCR and Partners Guidance Note on Risk Communication and Community Engagement with Refugees, Returnees, IDPs, and at Risk of Statelessness Communities for UNHCR, Partners staff, Community Workers, Volunteers and Community leaders in COVID-19 context.

1. Purpose

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) is an essential component of our emergency preparedness and response action plan while implementing core protection activities for the people of concern during the COVID-19 crisis. This Guidance Note provides recommendations for the UNHCR and Partners organizations, their field and outreach staff including community workers, community volunteers and community leaders. Other relevant documents, indicated in the reference section (see page 9), and South Sudan specific guidelines should also be applied. This paper focuses on how to continue implementation of activities through effective engagement with the people of concern in a safe and secure environment by following the World Health Organization (WHO) relevant recommendations and the South Sudanese Government (GoSS) instructions on population movement, physical distancing as well as options for remote community engagement when physical presence is no longer an option.