UNHAS COVID19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

SECTION 1 – GENERAL

1.1 Scope

This SOP defines WFP Aviation/UNHAS procedures to be followed when operating in areas affected by the current outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This SOP will be communicated to UNHAS staff, Operators, and user organisations.

1.2 Background

According to World Health Organization (https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus),

Coronaviruses (COVID-19) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Due to the lack of symptoms during the incubation period and the rapid spread of the virus, it can be assumed that cases of COVID-19 will generally increase within affected countries.

1.3 Coronavirus Symptoms A person that presents the following symptoms may have the Covid-19 virus:

• Fever (38 C or higher) and/or one of the following symptoms:

• Persistent dry cough;

• Dizziness/vertigo;

• Difficulty breathing;

• Muscle pain, diarrhoea and vomiting;

• Appears obviously unwell.

1.4 Transmission

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

The World Health Organization states that the spread of COVID-19 between humans is being driven by droplet transmission. The virus is transmitted from a sick person to a healthy person through respiratory droplets when the sick person coughs or talks close to another person.

COVID-19 can be spread by touching contaminated surfaces or objects, and then touching eyes, nose or mouth. COVID 19 may spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects.

It is not certain how long the virus that causes COVID-19 survives on surfaces, but it seems to behave like other coronaviruses. Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may remain on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days.

1.5 Staff and Operator Instructions

All personnel are responsible to review and follow the guidance in this document as applicable.