UNFPA Country Experiences - South Sudan: Prepositioning and Preparedness - Emergency reproductive health supplies save and improve lives

Working closely with partners in South Sudan, UNFPA has reached more than 2 million people in affected areas with sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) services since 2014.1

Initiatives supported by UNFPA have saved and improved lives through the prepositioning of essential reproductive health supplies in five humanitarian hubs, strengthening the national health system and supply chain, and training and deploying midwives.

Despite the high level of insecurity, UNFPA continues to work to meet needs for family planning, ensure the availability of emergency obstetric care services, and prevent and respond to GBV in South Sudan.