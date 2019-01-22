22 Jan 2019

UNFPA Country Experiences - South Sudan: Prepositioning and Preparedness - Emergency reproductive health supplies save and improve lives

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 22 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (339.64 KB)

Working closely with partners in South Sudan, UNFPA has reached more than 2 million people in affected areas with sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) services since 2014.1

Initiatives supported by UNFPA have saved and improved lives through the prepositioning of essential reproductive health supplies in five humanitarian hubs, strengthening the national health system and supply chain, and training and deploying midwives.

Despite the high level of insecurity, UNFPA continues to work to meet needs for family planning, ensure the availability of emergency obstetric care services, and prevent and respond to GBV in South Sudan.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.