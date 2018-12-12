UN Women and Change Agency Organization Celebrate 16 days of Activism in Gangura Payam of Yambio

Juba, 10th December 2018: Over 800 people including high government officials, Hon. Minister of Education, Gender and Social Welfare, Advisor to the Governor on Gender, Peace and Reconciliation, Commissioner of Yambio County, Members of Parliament, representatives of UNFPA, UNDP, traditional authority, women, men and school children attended on the 6th of December 2018 the launch of the 16 Days of Activism, in Gangura, one of the South Sudan’s Payam (lowest level of administrative level) in former Western Equatoria state, bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo. The event was hosted by Change Agency Organization in partnership with UN Women.

A series of activities including awareness-raising in different areas, radio talk shows, workshops, songs, poems and dramas on GBV were undertaken. These were to disseminate messages on SGBV/ending violence against women/girls, to people in the rural areas and to intensifying efforts towards the fight against ending violence against women, raise awareness and improve access to justice for survivors, under the theme, ‘Make peace count and end violence against women and girls’

Honorable Mary Nginzo, a Member of Parliament, called upon women to stand firm for their rights and to report any act of SGBV to the police and victims should seek medical services without delay. “We don’t need to hide the perpetrators, once GBV is reported action should be taken by the law enforcement agency”. She promised to push for strong law to be enacted to deal with GBV. She appealed for more support to women especially strengthening their capacity to enable women understand their rights and be able to challenge all the negative practices.

The Commissioner of Yambio County, Mr. Philip Ngbabbi cautioned men not to mistreat women and said his administration stands ready to take action against anyone who will be found guilty of committing violence against women in his county.

The guest of honor, the Minister of Education, Gender and Social Welfare, Honorable Philip Pia encouraged parents to send their girls to school and emphasized compulsory education for both girls and boys. He added that defilement, forced marriage and all forms of SGBV is punishable by law and his ministry stands ready to take action in this situation. He urged the law enforcement agencies to treat SGBV incidents with seriousness and ensure perpetrators’ are indeed brought to justice. He also talked of the importance of having women friendly spaces in Gangura, and to give second chance education to women.

Furthermore he said it is not enough to raise awareness but to take more practical actions that will enable the women to break the barriers and silence. He also emphasized the readiness of the state government to support women empowerment and fight SGBV.

The Sixteen days of activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV) is an international campaign from the 25th November – 10th December, for the elimination of violence against women, incorporating the World AIDS Day on 1st December and Human Rights Day on 10th December to symbolically link violence against women and human rights and to strengthen that such violence is a human right violation.