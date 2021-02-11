UN Special Representative Patten calls on the Government of South Sudan to expedite the operationalization of transitional justice institutions including the AU Hybrid Court

New York, 11 February 2021: The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, welcomes the announcement by the Government of South Sudan of its decision to establish all transitional justice institutions provided for under Chapter V of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), including the African Union Hybrid Court, and calls on the Government to expedite their establishment and operationalisation.

The Special Representative noted that the timely establishment of Chapter V institutions, including the long-awaited Hybrid Court, which are envisioned to investigate and prosecute individuals bearing responsibility for violations of international law and/or applicable domestic law will be a strong signal that such violations, including acts of sexual violence will not be tolerated, that those responsible will be held accountable, and that the needs of survivors and communities will be addressed. The Special Representative further underscored the importance of adhering to the 35 per cent quota for women’s representation in government institutions, including Chapter V institutions, in line with the revitalised peace agreement.

“As the Government of South Sudan moves forward with establishing transitional justice institutions including the Hybrid Court, I remind the authorities that as part of transitional justice and peacebuilding processes, survivors of sexual violence and their families have an important role to play”, said the Special Representative. “My Office stands ready to support the Government and its partners in their efforts to strengthen the prevention and response to sexual violence and ensure that the prosecution of these grave crimes takes place in a transparent and survivor-centred manner.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Géraldine Boezio, Office of the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict

Tel: +1 917 367 3306 | Email: geraldine.boezio@un.org

Follow us on social media: @endrapeinwar