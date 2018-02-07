UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Welcomes the Release of Children in South Sudan

More than 300 Children Released from the ranks of the SPLM-iO Taban Deng Gai and the SSNLM in Western Equatoria State

New York- The UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, welcomes the release of more than 300 children earlier today, including 87 girls, in South Sudan after sustained advocacy efforts by the UN Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting.

The children were released in Yambio, the capital of Western Equatoria State, and had been associated with the Sudan People?s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-iO) Taban Deng Gai and South Sudan National Liberation Movement (SSNLM). They will receive reintegration services from UNICEF and partners.

"These children now have an opportunity to rebuild their lives. We can't let them down and I call on the international community to support their reintegration by providing adequate resources," declared Virginia Gamba.

She added that all children recruited and used by parties to the conflict should be released, handed over to civilian child protection partners and protected from all grave violations, in line with the 2015 Resolution of Conflict Agreement, the 2017 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and the Action Plans signed with the United Nations.

For more information, please contact:

Stephanie Tremblay / Fabienne Vinet

Communications

Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict

1212 963 8285, +1 917 288 5791

tremblay@un.org, vinet@un.org

For more information, read this press release from UNMISS