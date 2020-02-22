UN Refugee Chief welcomes South Sudan’s government of national unity

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi welcomes the formation of a long-awaited unity government in South Sudan, bringing political rivals together to work for lasting peace.

The new government follows the ‘Revitalised agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan’ signed in September 2018 by South Sudan’s warring parties The two main parties have agreed to join forces in running the conflict-affected nation and ending their years old differences.

“The new government revives hope for a peaceful future for the people of South Sudan, who are suffering the consequences of this prolonged conflict,” High Commissioner Grandi said. “Millions of South Sudanese – including refugees and internally displaced people, deserve to see an end to their miseries.”

This peace agreement has brought hope to the world’s youngest nation, which remains Africa’s largest humanitarian and refugee crisis with 2.2 million South Sudanese refugees and 1.46 million internally displaced.

UNHCR is extending its support to South Sudan and its people in their endeavours to find peace and stability.

