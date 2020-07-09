UN police officers in Rumbek distribute face masks and soap to South Sudanese colleagues

In a bid to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, police officers based in Rumbek and serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan have handed out face masks and soap to South Sudanese colleagues at various police stations in the area.

“I’m happy to see you here, and for your support. My staff will be much safer now, having access to these face masks,” said Brigadier Majak Ador at one of the police premises visited by the peacekeepers. The face masks had been provided by the United Nations Development Programme.

The UN police officers stopped by colleagues at police stations and posts in Rumbek Central, Dengnhiael, Malith and Cumbol, where they distributed a total of 200 face masks and soap in the shape of liquid and tablets. They also demonstrated how to wear the protection gear correctly.

“Face masks are essential, but if they are used and worn in the wrong way they are useless and a waste of scarce, precious resources,” said UN police officer Rattannathorn Detthai Chanisong, explaining the importance of the instructive demonstration and the dangerous nature of the Coronavirus.

South Sudanese police officers and other citizens of the communities visited were also made aware of how the Coronavirus spreads, and how to avoid becoming infected by means of frequent hand washing and maintaining a physical distance of at least two metres between themselves and other people.

To further raise awareness about adequate behaviour, the UN peacekeepers distributed posters, emphasizing the need to stay away from people with a confirmed infection or exhibiting symptoms of being possible carriers of the virus.

In a similar exercise the following day, a team visited South Sudanese colleagues in Malau, Abinajok, Matanghai and Yangot. Moving forward, UN police officers and their civilian colleagues based in Rumbek will continue to engage in similar activities.