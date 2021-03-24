The UN Mission in South Sudan is Failing Sexual Assault Victims: An Interview with Angelina of Hope Restoration South Sudan

South Sudan has been marred by widespread sexual violence since its civil war broke out in 2013. Despite the peace agreement that was signed on September 12, 2018, the violence continues. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan, referred to as UNMISS, recounted these incidents in its September 2020 situational report.6 But even while detailing the “prevalence” of sexual violence perpetrated by “parties to the conflict,” including government forces, the same report revealed that UNMISS had already begun withdrawing its forces from sites where it had been protecting civilians since the beginning of the war. These sites are called Protection of Civilian sites, or POCs, and the UN created them when civilians fleeing the war’s violence fled to UN bases for safety.The withdrawal announcement came on September 4, 2020 when David Shearer, the Head of UNMISS, declared that after “careful planning going back almost a year, UNMISS has begun to progressively withdraw its troops and police from the Bor and Wau POCs.” The announcement shocked the residents of the sites and other local actors. September 4th was the first time they had heard about the transition, so many were alarmed to learn it was already in progress. Worse even than UNMISS withdrawing its protection was that the POCs were being transferred over to the authority of the South Sudanese government forces that have played a substantial role in the violence that led civilians to seek refuge in the POCs in the first place. UNMISS’ decision and the process by which it was made have sparked outrage and concern from humanitarians around the world, and even from former UNMISS personnel for the safety of POC residents.