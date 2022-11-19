UN Mission in South Sudan deeply concerned about Nuer-Shilluk Violence in Upper Nile State

Juba, 19 November 2022 – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, is deeply concerned about emerging reports of violence in Fashoda County, Upper Nile State, between Shilluk armed youth and Nuer elements. The fighting is impacting the lives of many civilians, with reports of further displacements into Malakal and Kodok towns, where the situation remains tense and volatile.

Tensions and sporadic violence between different groups that started in these areas in August 2022 have resulted in the displacement of thousands of people, as well as the harassment and killings of others, and the destruction of property. The Mission calls on the government authorities, key community leaders, and elders from both Shilluk and Nuer groups, in Jonglei and Upper Nile states, to use their influence to stop the brutal violence and prevent further suffering of civilians.

UNMISS is further urging the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces, SSPDF, based in Kodok town to intervene urgently to de-escalate the violence.

The Mission appeals to those who mobilise the youth for violence in both communities to stop such mobilisation, and instead embrace peaceful means to address any grievance.

UNMISS further urges the IDP population in the Malakal POC site, to exercise restraint and not get drawn into this latest flareup in violence. In light of the ongoing killings and abuse of innocent civilians, we believe that there will be consequences for those who continue to perpetrate this violence.

The Mission continues to safeguard humanitarian access, establish temporary operating bases, and intensify patrols in hotspot areas to deter violence. UN personnel will continue to work with political and traditional leaders to promote dialogue and intercommunal confidence-building, and support efforts towards reconciliation and durable peacebuilding.

