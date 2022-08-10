UN Envoy in South Sudan Condemns Extrajudicial Killings in Mayom County, Unity State

Juba, 10 August 2022 – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan, (UNMISS) joins the Government in expressing grave concern over reports that four officers from the rebel South Sudan People’s Movement/Army (SSPM/A) have been summarily executed in Mayom County, Unity State, in the north of the country.

The executions, which took place on 7 August, were allegedly in response to a 22 July attack by the SSPM/A on the Mayom County Commissioner.

“Anyone who is suspected of a crime must be subject to a proper trial as part of a fair judicial process,” said Nicholas Haysom, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for South Sudan and Head of UNMISS. “Extrajudicial killings must be condemned because they cannot be a basis for restoring law and order,” he added.

Mr Haysom stressed the importance of building strong local justice systems across South Sudan. “It is only by strengthening the justice system and ensuring criminal cases are tried in a fair and timely manner that community members benefit from accountability and will have faith in justice,” he stated.

UNMISS acknowledges the statements issued by the Government condemning the summary executions, including assurances from the Information Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth, Defence Minister, Ms Angelina Teny, and the SSPDF spokesperson.