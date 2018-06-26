UN condemns killing of peacekeeper in armed attack on convoy in South Sudan

A Bangladeshi peacekeeper was killed today during an armed attack on a United Nations convoy that was supporting the delivery of humanitarian aid to vulnerable civilians in the Central Equatorian region of South Sudan.

Bangladeshi Military Liaison Officer, Lieutenant Commander Ashraf Siddiqui, was part of a convoy led by Nepalese peacekeepers providing protection to humanitarian workers travelling from Yei to Lasu when several shots were fired at the group by unknown gunmen.

Lieutenant Commander Ashraf Siddiqui was hit and died from his injuries shortly afterwards. The Nepalese peacekeepers immediately returned fire and the assailants retreated into the forest. The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer, expressed his deep regret at the tragic loss of life and condemned the actions of the armed group.

"I would like to express my sincere sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of our fellow peacekeeper, Lieutenant Commander Ashraf Siddiqui, who was killed today," said David Shearer.

"It is a tragedy that he lost his life in such an appalling act of violence while working to help those in need and to protect the lives of others."

"Peacekeepers and aid workers should be able to carry out their work freely and safely and not be subjected to the kind of senseless attack we have witnessed today."

