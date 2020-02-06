UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan undertakes 8th mission

JUBA, 5 January 2020 --Members of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan will undertake their eighth mission to the country during the period of 3-9 February 2020.

The Commissioners intend to visit camps and settlements for internally displaced persons across South Sudan, including UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian sites, to meet those living there as well as holding discussions with community leaders and civil society organizations, including women’s organizations.

The three Commissioners taking part in the mission, Yasmin Sooka (Chairperson), Andrew Clapham, and Barney Afako are expected to meet Government officials, including key ministers, members of civil society, diplomats and UN agencies and UNMISS staff, including the Office of Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of United Nations Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer, to discuss the current human rights situation in the country.

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan is an independent body mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to, among other things; determine and report the facts and circumstances of, collect and preserve evidence of, and clarify responsibility for alleged gross violations and abuses of human rights and related crimes, including sexual and gender-based violence and ethnic violence, to end impunity and provide accountability.

The Commission will present a report on the human rights situation in South Sudan to the Human Rights Council in March 2020.

