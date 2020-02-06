06 Feb 2020

UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan undertakes 8th mission

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 06 Feb 2020 View Original

JUBA, 5 January 2020 --Members of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan will undertake their eighth mission to the country during the period of 3-9 February 2020.

The Commissioners intend to visit camps and settlements for internally displaced persons across South Sudan, including UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian sites, to meet those living there as well as holding discussions with community leaders and civil society organizations, including women’s organizations.

The three Commissioners taking part in the mission, Yasmin Sooka (Chairperson), Andrew Clapham, and Barney Afako are expected to meet Government officials, including key ministers, members of civil society, diplomats and UN agencies and UNMISS staff, including the Office of Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of United Nations Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer, to discuss the current human rights situation in the country.

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan is an independent body mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to, among other things; determine and report the facts and circumstances of, collect and preserve evidence of, and clarify responsibility for alleged gross violations and abuses of human rights and related crimes, including sexual and gender-based violence and ethnic violence, to end impunity and provide accountability.

The Commission will present a report on the human rights situation in South Sudan to the Human Rights Council in March 2020.

Zvisineyi Hwede: Email zvisineyi.hwede@un.org and phone 0928.542.536.

Taban Kenyi: Email kenyitt@un.org and mobile phone +211 912 171 681

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.