Twic IRNA Report 09 August 2022

Situation overview

Twic county (Warrap state) comprises six payams namely Akoc, Ajack Kuac, Aweng, Panyok, Turalei and Wunrok Payams, and its county administration is Turalei Payam. Twic County borders to the north with Abyei Administrative Area, to the east with Unity State (Abiemnom and Mayom Counties) and to the southwest with Gogrial West and to the southeast with Gogrial East.

According to 2008 census, the total population of Twic was 354, 3550 people. The main livelihood of the population of Twic County is subsistence farming, livestock rearing, fishing; there is also a significant number of people engaged in commercial trade between Sudan and Warrap.

Since July 2022, security situation in Twic has been relatively calm compared to the first and second quarter of the same year 2022, where inter-communal fighting between Dinka Twic and Dinka Abyie created a humanitarian crisis that led to a displacement of some 36,000 people in 20 IDPs sites within Twic and to Gogrial East and Gogrial West.

Despite multiple challenges including resource constraints, partners in Warrap together with partners in Wau have provided emergency assistance to the displaced people as well as the vulnerable host communities.

From July 2022, torrential rains and floods have further deteriorated the situation of the already vulnerable IDPs, and hampered access to some IDPs sites.

Many IDPs shelters and other communal facilities were badly affected by flood, as most of the IDPs sites live in flood prone and low land grounds. Prior to the flood, partners including CCCM cluster advised the IDPs to move to the higher grounds, but the IDPs decided to take risk and remain in their IDP settlements.