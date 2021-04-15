Turkish organisation aids over 500 vulnerable S. Sudanese

April 14, 2021 (JUBA) - A Turkish charity organisation on Wednesday distributed food aid packages among vulnerable people in the South Sudan capital, Juba.

More than 500 families are to benefit from food packages distributed by the Turkish organization Ab-i Hayat during the Muslim holy month.

While handing over the donation, the Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan, Erdem Mutaf said Islam is a religion of peace and urged people to live in harmony during Ramadan.

"This is a token of love and friendship from the Turkish people. We will continue supporting the people of South Sudan," he explained.

The head of the Islamic Council in South Sudan, Abdallah Braj Rwal, lauded the Turkish charity for supporting the people of South Sudan.

The situation in South Sudan remains dire across the country as almost 7 million people or 60% of the population are struggling to find enough food each day, aid agencies say.

South Sudan has been struggling to recover from five years of a civil war that killed almost 400,000 people, according to reports. A coalition government formed in February last year between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar is implementing a revitalized peace agreement that is behind schedule, while deadly violence continues in parts of the country.

(ST)