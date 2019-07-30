Troika Statement on the South Sudan Peace Process

The members of the troika (the United States, United Kingdom and Norway) have made a new statement on the South Sudan peace process:

The troika (the United States, United Kingdom, and Norway) reaffirm their commitment to the IGAD-led South Sudan peace process and to the lasting peace the people of South Sudan deserve. The significant drop in political violence and the presence of many opposition politicians in Juba are welcome developments. However, with less than four months until the new deadline for the end of the pre-transitional period, time is running out. While there is progress, lack of momentum to fully implement the peace agreement may threaten the successful formation of the transitional government and prospects for the peace process.

We call on the parties to redouble their efforts to resolve the most pressing remaining issues, which include ensuring agreed security reforms are delivered, through the mobilization of necessary support. We repeat calls by the region and South Sudan’s civil society in calling for regular engagement between President Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar. Focused discussions on outstanding tasks are critical for progress towards the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, which will set the foundation for effective joint governance. Credible elections in South Sudan in 2022 are another important milestone.

We are encouraged by the appointment of His Excellency Stephen Kalonzo as the Kenyan Special Envoy on South Sudan; this is an important demonstration of commitment from an IGAD member state. The Troika also welcomes the commitment made by the African Union (AU) High-Level Ad hoc Committee (the C5) at the AU summit on 6 July to re-engage in South Sudan’s peace process. The role of IGAD countries and the wider international community remains critical, and the Troika stands ready to support the region’s engagement.

For the peace process to remain credible, it is important that the parties demonstrate their commitment to peace, and meet the assurances they made in May. The Troika stands by the people of South Sudan and looks forward to working with the peace agreement’s mandated reconstituted transitional government to support a successful transitional period.