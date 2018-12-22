22 Dec 2018

Troika statement on South Sudan 21 December

Report
from Government of the United Kingdom, Government of the United States of America, Government of Norway
Published on 22 Dec 2018 View Original

The Troika (United States, Norway, and the UK) join IGAD in condemning the harassment and abuse of monitors from the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mission (CTSAMVM) on Tuesday 18 December.

We are deeply concerned at reports that the attack on the monitors was carried out by the South Sudanese National Security Service. It is imperative that the Government of South Sudan investigate and hold accountable those found responsible. Any action that compromises the safety, integrity, and free movement of the CTSAMVM mission is unacceptable and a breach of the September 12 peace agreement, to which the Government of South Sudan is a party.

CTSAMVM’s verification mission is essential to ensuring accountability for actions that undermine peace. In doing so, it plays an essential role in building the confidence needed if a lasting peace in South Sudan is to be realised.

