03 Jul 2019

Torit police officers ready to combat crime in the rainy season with support from UNMISS

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 03 Jul 2019 View Original
© UNMISS
© UNMISS

MOSES YAKUDU

National police officers in Torit are back on the beat and keeping a close eye on crime clad in brand new uniforms and fresh from training provided by their counterparts serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

The police officers have been struggling to carry out their duties without wet weather clothing and equipment needed during the rainy season. So UNMISS police officers stepped in to help their counterparts by providing new t-shirts, gumboots, raincoats and torches to help them carry out their work safely and in some comfort.

The UN police team also provided week-long training to educate 20 senior police officers from across the region about issues such as human rights, the appropriate use of force, investigation techniques, child protection in armed conflict, supervisory techniques and gender mainstreaming.

“Not only did we receive training to help us carry out our duties, but we also received items that will help motivate us which is a huge support from the United Nations,” says Torit central police inspector, Keliopas Justin.

The 20 officers will share their new knowledge with colleagues further down the chain of command to help improve law and order structures and processes in the area.

“As head of my unit, I will share my knowledge about effectiveness and integrity at work with all other officers during morning parades,” says Gabriel Lubate, the director of the local child protection unit.

The training is part of an ongoing effort to improve the standard of policing across the country. The Torit police commissioner, Khamis Manzika Morjan, acknowledges that there is a lack of structure and clear understanding of police practices, national legislation and local bylaws which needs to be addressed so that all officers are aware of their responsibilities.

UNMISS will continue to provide training and mentoring of their South Sudanese counterparts so that, together, they can protect civilians and help build peace and prosperity for all communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.