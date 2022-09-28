Tonj North Inter-Agency Needs Assessment in Awul, Akop, Rualbet and Manlor Payam in Tonj North from 02-09 August 2022

Situation overview

At least 54% of the population in Tonj North (165,000) are each year affected by recurrent subnational violence and seasonal flood.

In 2021, 90,000 people were displaced within Warrap state due to subnational violence triggered by cattle raid and revenge attacks. Among the displaced people, there were 25,000 people who faced emergence and crises situation (IPC4 and IPC5) between January and June 2021. Their situation was mitigated through massive humanitarian assistance from partners in Warrap and Wau.

This year, the IPC projection indicated similar situation like last year. But some partners predict that it could be worse if subnational violence are not addressed. In June 2022, armed confrontation between armed youth and SSPDF in Rualbet triggered massive displacement of people from Rualbet to other payams in Tonj North and other counties. this has disrupted livelihood and deteriorated the vulnerability of hundreds of people in Tonj North.

The humanitarian needs of the vulnerable people in Tonj North has been further deteriorated by limited access, and difficulties in delivering humanitarian supplies. Several incidents including ambush and looting of convoys carrying food and humanitarian supplies took place in 2021 and 2022. Health facilities including Marial Luo Referral Hospital were attacked, partially burned and supplies looted in mid-2022. Over 4000 people fled the town and sought protection from UNMISS TOB in the area.

While security situation remains fragile, torrential rain and flood has severely affected many payams in Tonj North this year. Many families have been displaced from their villages to higher ground grounds. The flood submerged crops, affected public facilities, and forced many cattle to leave. Partners described the current situation as crises.

The situation has prompted an IRNA on 02 to 09 August. 17 partners participated in the IRNA. They include World Vision International, World Food Programme (WFP), Water for South Sudan, Zoa-Dorcas South Sudan, Action Against Hunger (ACF), International Organization of Migration (IOM), UN-FAO, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC),

TOCH South Sudan, Kind United for Education and Community Health Organization (KUECHO) South Sudan, HELPO South Sudan, VSF Germany, GOAL South Sudan, SAADO, Trust Grantee.

The main tasks of the assessment included group discussion, individual household interview and site visit and observation. The government was represented by RRC.

Due to poor road conditions in Tonj North, some of the flood affected payams including Aliek, Akop, Alebek,

Rualbet, Kirik and Pagol were inaccessible.