Third Japanese Ambassador’s Cup Karate Competition on 8th June 2019

On Saturday, 8th June 2019, starting at 2:30 pm, the 3 rd Japanese Ambassador’s Cup Karate Competition was co-organized by the South Sudan Karate Federation, the South Sudan National Olympic Committee and the Embassy of Japan. The event took place at Juba Basketball Stadium, Nimra Talata, Hai Malakia, Juba.

The occasion was attended by H.E. Dr. James Wani Igga, the Vice President (TBC), Hon. Nadia Arop Dudi, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports (TBC), Hon. Yien Oral Lam Tut, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology (TBC), Hon. Rebecca Joshua Okwachi, the Minister of Roads and Bridges (TBC), Hon. Eng. Juma Stephen Lugga, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Jubek State (TBC), Hon. Amin Akasha M. Ahmed, the Honorary President of the South Sudan National Olympic Committee, and H. E. Seiji Okada, the Ambassador of Japan to South Sudan.

Karate was introduced by personnel of the Self Defense Forces of Japan under UNMISS as a part of its community interaction during its deployment from 2012 to 2017. Such interaction still remains even after the end of its deployment. Karate uniforms and gears have been kindly donated by the Karate-do Federation of the All Self Defense Forces of Japan and were handed over to the South Sudan Karate Federation by H.E. Ambassador Seiji Okada on the occasion of this karate competition. The Japanese federation has also offered an opportunity for South Sudanese karate players to have further trainings in Japan in July.

As Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held in 2020, Japan has been assisting the South Sudan National Olympic Committee through coordinating a host town for South Sudanese field athletes in Maebashi city. In its efforts to promote the momentum of this international sports festival, the Embassy of Japan will closely work with its South Sudanese counterparts to facilitate conditions for high performances by the nation’s athletes.

Encouraging unity in the society and the ongoing peace process in South Sudan through sport activities of the youth is one of the most important goals pursued by the Government of Japan. It has been sponsoring a National Unity Day sports event every year through JICA. Japan also assists South Sudanese athletes to improve their athletic skills to compete in the global competitions.

Embassy of Japan in South Sudan For Further Information: Embassy of Japan at ayuel.leekdeng@ju.mofa.go.jp