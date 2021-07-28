Thematic Evaluation of Supply Chain Outcomes in the Food System in Eastern Africa from 2016 to 2021, Decentralized Evaluation Terms of Reference

1. Background

1.1. INTRODUCTION

These ToR are for the final thematic evaluation of WFP Supply Chain Outcomes in the Food System in the Eastern Africa region, covering nine country offices (CO) (Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan,

Uganda). This evaluation is commissioned by WFP Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa in Nairobi (thereafter RBN) and will cover the period from January 2016 to December 2020. The evaluation will take place from August to December 2021.

The subject of the evaluation includes a wide range of supply chain activities implemented by procurement and logistics teams, in collaboration with programmes, within WFP RBN and nine of its COs. At country level, these activities are anchored within Country Strategic Plans (CSPs), and serve to operationalize programmatic priorities, and are often integrated with specific programme modalities and activities to achieve target CSP outcomes. At a regional level, RBN has begun looking at these activities more holistically to strengthen its overall impact on increasing access to and availability of affordable quality nutritious foods. A newer emphasis in achieving this goal is through strengthening country food systems and local economies. At a lower level, activities are viewed to be more directly contributing to the following outcomes: supply chain resilience and competitiveness, as well as reducing food loss/waste.