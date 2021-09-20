Thematic evaluation of RBN Partnership in East Africa Country Offices (Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Burundi, Djibouti, Somalia) from 2016 to 2020, Decentralized Evaluation Terms of Reference

Commissioned by WFP Regional Bureau of Nairobi, Planning and Partnerships Unit

1. Introduction

These Terms of Reference (TOR) are for the thematic evaluation of partnerships in East Africa Country Offices (COs) (Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, South-Sudan, Sudan, Burundi, Djibouti,

Somalia) and supported by the Regional Bureau of Nairobi (RBN).

This evaluation is commissioned by the Planning and Partnerships Unit/RBN and will cover the period from the current CSPs cycle, from 2016 to 2020.

Partnerships with civil society organizations are crucial for WFP’s work and the achievement of the organization’s strategic objectives. As the next generation of Country Strategic Plans (CSPs) approach (2022), and in the current COVID-19 pandemic response, strong partnerships are more important than ever within humanitarian and development contexts. Aligned with the WFP Corporate Partnerships Strategy and Grand Bargain thematic work streams this thematic evaluation will assess recent and current WFP partnerships, focusing on the internal WFP enabling environment for international and national partnerships across the nine RBN COs as listed above.

RBN will use the evidence generated through this evaluation to initiate a strategic dialogue with COs in order to adapt and optimize the regional partnership strategy and approach, particularly in the context of the second generation CSP design process.