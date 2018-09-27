The terrible price civilians have paid in a new military offensive in South Sudan’s Unity State

As part of nearly five years of armed conflict, South Sudanese government forces and allied militias carried out an offensive in Leer and Mayendit counties, Unity state, beginning in mid-April 2018. For more than two months, they attacked villages, deliberately killed civilians, abducted and gang-raped women, and engaged in widespread looting and destruction.

This gallery gives a glimpse of the journey of some of the people interviewed by Amnesty International as part of the report “Anything That Was Breathing Was Killed”: War Crimes in Leer and Manyendit, South Sudan.

We are telling some of the stories about what some of the people from Leer and Mayendit went through, how those who survived and managed to escape, the “food” they relied on and how they live now as internally displaced persons.

We are telling these stories because we believe the people of South Sudan, and South Sudan, deserve better.

