14 Aug 2019

Technology opens up new windows of opportunity for youth in Malakal

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 14 Aug 2019 View Original
© UNMISS
© UNMISS

NYANG TOUCH

Youths in Malakal can flaunt new computer savoir thanks to a training made possible by the United Nations Mission is South Sudan (UNMISS).

“Learning how to use a keyboard to type my own words has given me more confidence to pursue my future endeavours,” said 24-year-old Naema James Koang, one of the participants. “Knowledge is our key to success, and I am encouraging every one of us to take advantage of such opportunities, particularly in light of this high-tech age we are living in,” she continued.

The two-week program, implemented by the peacekeeping mission’s Relief, Reintegration, and Protection section in cooperation with Indian battalion members, is geared toward enhancing employability of blooming young adults as a broader strategy towards supporting their eventual return to their communities of origin.

The first session of the program concluded this past Tuesday with an official ceremony, where 33 certificates were handed out to joyful recipients from the local protection of civilians site.

“It is important for these youths to be prepared to face the next phase of their lives,” said Keikura Seingah Braima, an UNMISS Relief, Reintegration and Protection Officer involved in the program. “This training will give them the future skills needed to be able to support themselves and their families,” he added.

“Now I am knowledgeable in different computer programs and have greater enthusiasm to continue growing and developing,” said Jokino Nyijak Kaiyuker, another awardee.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.