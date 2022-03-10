South Sudan
Technical assistance and capacity-building for South Sudan - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/49/91)
Human Rights Council
Forty-ninth session
28 February–1 April 2022
Agenda items 2 and 10
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General
Technical assistance and capacity-building
Summary
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 46/29, in which the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a comprehensive written report on technical assistance and capacity-building for South Sudan. The report, which covers the period from January to December 2021, is based on information received through the engagement of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights with the Government of South Sudan and other national stakeholders, including civil society organizations, and on observations and information gathered and verified by the Human Rights Division of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.
I. Introduction
The Human Rights Council, in its resolution 46/29, requested the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in cooperation with the Government of South Sudan and relevant mechanisms of the African Union, to provide South Sudan with the required technical assistance and capacity-building to address human rights challenges in the post-conflict transition, and to present a comprehensive written report to the Council at its forty-ninth session. It also requested OHCHR to monitor and report on the situation of human rights in South Sudan and to make recommendations to prevent any deterioration in the situation with a view to improving it.
The present report, which covers the period from January to December 2021, presents the human rights situation in South Sudan and the main human rights challenges in the country, and outlines the technical assistance and capacity-building support provided by OHCHR to South Sudan. It also contains recommendations for the Government and other stakeholders aimed at strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.