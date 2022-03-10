Technical assistance and capacity-building for South Sudan - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/49/91)

Human Rights Council

Forty-ninth session

28 February–1 April 2022

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 46/29, in which the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a comprehensive written report on technical assistance and capacity-building for South Sudan. The report, which covers the period from January to December 2021, is based on information received through the engagement of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights with the Government of South Sudan and other national stakeholders, including civil society organizations, and on observations and information gathered and verified by the Human Rights Division of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

I. Introduction