Tearing down the walls: confronting the barriers to internally displaced women and girls’ participation in humanitarian settings

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Internal displacement is one of the most pressing policy and humanitarian challenges standing before the global community. This UNHCR research project is an effort to further investigate the gender dimensions of internal displacement by understanding the barriers facing internally displaced (IDP) women and girls in participating in making decisions that affect all aspects of their lives.

The objectives of this study are:

To identify barriers to the full and meaningful participation and leadership of IDP women and girls in national policy and legal mechanisms and solutions; To provide actionable recommendations to overcome barriers to the full participation and leadership of IDP women and girls.

This study’s findings are derived from a literature review of global practices and themes related to IDP participation and gender equality in humanitarian settings, and from fieldwork conducted in Niger and South Sudan in late 2018. Borrowing from several theoretical frameworks on participation, our analysis looks at how participation plays out within three spheres: (1) the individual and the household; (2) the local level comprising the community and/or camp; and (3) state/national levels that are often the domain of the elite. This project identifies ways that IDP women and girls can substantively realize their right to participate in decision-making in their households, their communities, and their nation.

Key Findings:

IDP women and girls are often preoccupied with meeting safety and survival needs that take time and energy away from participation: The effort to secure survival needs and to remain safe is a fundamental barrier to IDP women and girls in claiming their rights to participate and in making decisions about their well-being. The most pressing survival barriers to participation identified in South Sudan and Niger are:

• IDP women and girls exert considerable time and effort to stay safe and meet survival needs, diminishing time and energy that could be channeled towards activities that enable them to build confidence and exercise decision-making in their lives and their communities.

• Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is a significant barrier to the participation of IDP women and girls, who may be disproportionately affected by SGBV in comparison to non-displaced populations. Domestic violence emerges as a significant hindrance to IDP women and girls’ participation, and this study emphasizes the need to recognize the linkage between domestic violence and women’s participation: if a woman is disempowered in her own home, she is not likely to enter public spaces to participate. Tackling domestic violence alongside other forms of SGBV is thus critical for increasing IDP women’s engagement in decision-making in their homes, communities, and nations.

• The securitization of the humanitarian space gives rise to disproportionate risks for women and girls that can cause a retreat from visible engagement in the public sphere. The proliferation of military actors in South Sudan and Niger and their incursion into civilian spaces is a risk to the safety and mobility of IDP women and girls. UNHCR is urged to continue its engagement with military actors in these contexts and in other humanitarian settings in order to mitigate protection risks brought about by their presence.

• IDP women and girls struggle with the loss of livelihood assets, and with it the sense of agency and decision-making power that an income can bestow. We argue that scaling up opportunities for economic autonomy that ease the burdens of survival and build agency can activate greater decision-making power for women and girls in the individual and household spheres. Achieving an active form of participation within apparently humble spaces is in fact necessary to achieve participation in national spaces where hard power decisions are made.

Participation is not always empowering for IDP women and girls: Acknowledging the complexity of IDP settings, our findings suggest that the participation mechanisms employed in IDP settings can unintentionally disempower IDP women and girls and reinforce the dominance of men in the following ways:

• Humanitarian actors and governments are often over-reliant on consultation as a tool for engaging populations of concern, which has led to “consultation fatigue” among IDP women and girls, as well as a lack of confidence in the humanitarian system and the government to follow through on commitments and to protect rights. Consultation is in fact a passive process and can be counterproductive when the participation process stops there and there is no visible redistribution of power to women and girls.

• Women and girls’ safe spaces (WGSS) are crucial entry points for women who do not have opportunities for organization and who are denied a sense of ownership of their bodies, their lives, and the places in which they reside.

WGSS are perhaps the first space for participation available to women after they step out of the house and the first place where women are listened to as individuals. WGSS also provide linkages to the other participation structures in a community.

• Income-generating projects represent a concrete step towards the empowerment of IDP women and girls when they enable participants to wield greater control of resources and thus to make their own financial decisions—in turn activating their power within the household. However, in Niger and South Sudan economic empowerment interventions are often too short-lived and lack a strong exit strategy that enables IDP women to continue on past the expiration date of the project, thus interrupting the momentum gained in increasing women’s participation.

• Both South Sudan and Niger reflect the wider trend of the transfer of greater responsibilities and therefore risk to local/ national partners in order to reach populations in constrained spaces. Local/national partners are often not equipped to deliver technically complex programs in women’s participation or SGBV. They are also often asked to implement in remote areas where international actors are less likely to venture or to provide the technical oversight and monitoring critical to the execution of SGBV and women’s participation work. This study emphasizes that partnerships with local/ national organizations can be an effective means of increasing women’s participation, but it is imperative that local partnerships do not become solely a strategy for redistributing risk from international onto local organizations in contexts where security is constrained.

• The agency of international actors in mediating participation structures and forwarding gender equality is highly visible to the IDP women and men consulted in South Sudan and Niger. South Sudanese IDP women even described international actors as the torchbearers of women’s needs and rights. Yet when international actors take great interest in women and girls and/or become the authors of gender equality, this can lend participation structures an air of artificiality and lead to blowback from men and boys who perceive that women and girls receive disproportionate benefits and attention.

• There is a dearth of women’s participation projects that concretely link the local to the national and take a long-term, strategic view.

Alongside previous research on women’s participation in fragile contexts,we reemphasize that women’s rights organizations and specialized aid actors need ample time and financial resources to dismantle the discriminatory social norms barring IDP women and girls from participation and equality.