Tearfund statement on today's UN's South Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview: Highest levels of food insecurity and malnutrition since independence 10 years ago.

Today, in the 2021 South Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs announced that $1.7 billion is needed to reach 6.6 million people with urgent life-saving assistance and protection by the end of the year.

Anthony Rama, Tearfund’s South Sudan Country Director said,

“South Sudan is facing the growing threat of famine. Where before people would make supplies last longer by skipping lunch, now there is no lunch to skip. What was planted last season was washed away by the floods and we fear the same could happen again. About half the population is in dire need of food assistance. We have endured years of intercommunal conflicts and now COVID has disrupted trade and weakened our fragile health system’s ability to treat people.

“There are severe food shortages in all of the areas in which we work. We are now targeting our relief work in the areas for which the IPC has classified the severity of food insecurity as 4 (extreme) and 5 (famine). We are repairing water points that are still contaminated by previous flooding and are buying as many food supplies as possible and moving them to key locations. To help people increase their food security over the long term, we are training farmers on planting techniques and giving people the skills and resources to grow vegetables on their own homesteads.”

Key points from the UN's South Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview:

More than two-thirds of the South Sudanese population and some 300,000 refugees are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

This totals 8.3 million people - an 800,000-person increase in absolute numbers from the 7.5 million people in need in 2020.

One county, Pibor, has been classified in catastrophic need and, in a further 72 counties, humanitarian needs are “extreme.”

The country is facing its highest levels of food insecurity and malnutrition since independence 10 years ago.

The latest food security analysis estimates that the 2021 lean season, between April and July, will be the worst Crisis Context and Impact ever in terms of severity, with 108,000 people in catastrophe (IPC Phase 5).

A total of 7.7 million people are expected to need food assistance

An estimated 1.4 million children and 480,000 pregnant or lactating women will be acutely malnourished and in need of treatment.

