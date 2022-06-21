TC-CTRH: A Citizen’s Hand-Book on Understanding the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing, January 2022

Rights for Peace, with support from the Global Survivors' Fund, provided training and technical support to members of the Technical Committee, appointed by the Ministry of Justice of South Sudan. In particular RfP helped develop this handbook and a pictorial guide.

The Technical Committee is using this handbook as part of its public consultations on establishing a the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing (TC-CTRH) in South Sudan.

Read more about the Transitional Justice process in South Sudan.