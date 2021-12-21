Tambura: Violence, Displacement and Response (December 2021)

Inge van der Spek, Nora Schmidlin, Diing Kuir Diing

The organised local and sub-national violence in Tambura County has resulted in high levels of displacement within and beyond the county since June 2021. While the conflict has been presented as ‘inter-communal’ or ‘ethnic’, it has its roots in inter-elite conflicts at the national and sub-national levels. The humanitarian response, which is urgently needed, should be conflict sensitive by considering conflict issues, primarily those related to the movement of people and its link to identity group affiliation, unequal access of humanitarian agencies to certain geographical areas, and modalities of aid provision.