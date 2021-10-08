Tambura County Population Movement Assessment: Western Equatoria State, South Sudan, September 2021

Context & Methodology

Since the 22nd of June, sub-national violence has resulted in widespread displacement in Tambura county, Western Equatoria State. Clashes and persistent insecurity have reportedly resulted in an estimated 80,000 people displacing either within Tambura County, or to nearby areas, particularly larger towns in Western Equatoria State, namely Ezo, Nzara and Yambio.1 Most nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) staff were evacuated from Tambura between June and August, and continued insecurity has likely limited the provision of, and access to, humanitarian services, and could continue to do so in the near to medium term.2 Following reports of displacement to Western Bahr el Ghazal,

REACH conducted a joint assessment with ACTED in Wau between 22nd and 24th of September 2021 to understand displacement dynamics, barriers to movement, and expected movement in the near to medium term. The assessment team conducted six focus group discussions (FGDs) with internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the south and the north of Tambura County, analysing key themes using a data saturation matrix.

The assessment findings are indicative of the situation at the time of data collection, and are not statistically representative of the area’s population.