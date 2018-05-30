Talent and colour on display as UNMISS marks UN Peacekeepers’ Day with local community in Juba

BEATRICE MATEGWA

On a characteristically hot Juba day, a colourful, entertaining, yet somber event unfolds at the Nyakurwon Cultural Centre.

A female Chinese peacekeeper strums a 20-stringed traditional Chinese instrument, carefully moving through the notes. Spinning bright, pink umbrellas, three of her countrywomen dance to its tune, with meticulously choreographed movements. At the culmination, two mixed-gender pairs of their compatriots unfurl banners with messages in Chinese and English:

“Peace brings the world a family”

“Building a community of [a] shared future for mankind”

A pair of Nepalese and Rwandan peacekeepers stand together, solemnly playing brass trumpets. Ethiopian peacekeepers hoist the UN and South Sudanese flags; Rwandan peacekeepers hold a military parade, as Chinese troops help with the wreath-laying ceremony in honour of 55 fallen troops – both in line of duty and from illness – who have died since the establishment of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The laying of wreaths was performed by South Sudan’s Senior Presidential Advisor, Nhial Deng Nhial, and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of the UN Mission in the country, David Shearer.

“Peacekeepers can work to protect civilians, but ultimately, a safe and secure future can only come through political solutions,” Mr. Shearer said in his speech later, emphasizing the urgent need for a negotiated settlement to the conflict that has ravaged the world’s youngest nation.

The events above were part of a ceremony, on the 29th of May, to mark the 70th anniversary of the United Nations Peacekeepers’ Day.

For the first time, the ceremony was held outside the UN Mission Headquarters. Mr. Shearer has been keen to involve the local community in marking this important day, and his message was for them, too.

“Peacekeepers can never be substitutes for the political will of the parties to a conflict,” said the head of the UN Mission, adding, “Partnerships including with the regional organisations, the government and communities, are critical for UN peacekeeping to achieve results.”

Peacekeepers work across South Sudan under a mandate that involves protecting civilian populations; monitoring human rights; creating a conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance, while supporting the implementation of a peace agreement that was reached following the eruption of fighting between government and opposition forces in December 2013.

“Throughout the UN’s good offices, we will press on to find a negotiated settlement and a lasting solution as we tried very hard at the latest talks in Addis alongside many of the counterparts,” said Shearer, referring to the regional talks that collapsed, yet again, in the Ethiopian capital in May.

Mr. Nhial Deng Nhial, the Senior Presidential Advisor at the event, acknowledged efforts by UNMISS aimed at securing populations affected by conflict.

“We appreciate all that UNMISS is doing,” he said, referring to the Mission’s work of creating conditions for humanitarian assistance.

“Not only do we appreciate them for doing that, but we also appreciate them for having opened their doors to people who are feeling conflict to seek refuge,” he added, acknowledging the creation of Protection of Civilians sites that currently host more than 200,000 internally displaced persons. “We appreciate what you have done by helping people who have been fearful of their lives and safety to find refuge in the protection of civilians’ sites,” he said.

Worldwide, since 1948, more than one million men and women have served under the United Nations flag in 71 peacekeeping operations, often in complex and challenging scenarios and making immense sacrifices, while protecting vulnerable populations and saving countless lives.