TİKA Supports an Orphanage in South Sudan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided supplies for 120 children staying in an orphanage in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

In Juba, the capital of South Sudan, the youngest country in Africa, TİKA met the needs of orphans staying in the Confident Children Orphanage by providing supplies including food staples, shoes, bedspreads, and various toys.

The delivery ceremony was attended by the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Juba Tuğrul Biltekin, Director of South Sudan’s Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare Paul Jirkin, Maarif Foundation’s Country Director Abdulkadir Çoban, TİKA’s Assistant Program Coordinator of Juba Turgut Gazigil, and representatives of NGOs.

In his speech at the ceremony, Ambassador Biltekin stated that the assistance provided to orphans during the pandemic is particularly important. Noting that they will always be there for the people of South Sudan, Biltekin said, “We share the happiness of the children of South Sudan.”

In his speech, Director of South Sudan’s Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare Paul Jirkin thanked TİKA for its assistance and expressed his gratitude to Turkey for being there for them at all times.