TİKA Supports Farmers in South Sudan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided materials for South Sudanese poultry farmers and beekeepers in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

In Juba, the capital of South Sudan, the youngest country in Africa, TİKA provided 2 solar powered incubators with a capacity of 500 eggs, 1500 egg-laying chicken, chicken feed, waterers, and various vaccines to poultry farmers in cooperation with the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries of South Sudan and the Support Peace Initiative Development Organization. Moreover, 300 beehives, various equipment, and beekeeping suits were provided to beekeepers as part of the project.

Coops, beehives, and all other equipment were delivered at a ceremony attended by Onyoti Adigo, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries; Tuğrul Biltekin, the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Juba; Turgut Gazigil, TİKA’s Assistant Program Coordinator of Juba; and representatives of NGOs. At the ceremony, Onyoti Adigo, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, stated that this project was of great value for farmers and that any assistance provided in the field of production was highly important in economic terms. Noting that TİKA has always been there for them, Adigo expressed his satisfaction with the projects implemented so far.

Tuğrul Biltekin, the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Juba, mentioned the importance of the projects implemented in the field of production, as well as the assistance provided to South Sudanese poultry farmers and beekeepers. Stressing that any assistance provided has become more important as a result of the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19, Biltekin noted that our country would always stand in solidarity with the people of South Sudan.