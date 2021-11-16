TİKA Supports Education in South Sudan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) renovated Kapuri Primary School, located in the rural areas of Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

TİKA created a better learning environment at Kapuri Primary School, which has a total of 389 students, including 278 primary school students and 111 kindergarten students, by renovating administrative and student buildings and 8 classrooms.

In his speech at the ceremony held as part of the project, Cafer Tayyar Beşli, TİKA’s Juba Program Coordinator, said that they attached importance to educational activities and were happy to contribute to the efforts to improve the education infrastructure of South Sudan with the projects they implement in this context. Later, Kuyok Abol Kuyok, Undersecretary of the Ministry of General Education and Instruction of South Sudan, delivered a speech and said that TİKA implemented an amazing project for students.

Starting his speech by stating that he was happy to attend the opening ceremony of another capacity-building project implemented by TİKA, Erdem Mutaf, the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Juba, stated that Turkey played a major role in the development and building of South Sudan and that such projects would continue.

William Ater Maciek, Advisor to the Minister of General Education and Instruction of South Sudan, also delivered a speech at the ceremony and thanked Turkey and TİKA for the project. Sarah Nene Redento, Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria and the last speaker at the ceremony, stated that the school was ready thanks to TİKA’s project and called on parents to send their children to school instead of marrying them off at a young age and to pay special attention to the education of girls.