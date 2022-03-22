TİKA Continues to Support Women in South Sudan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided professional equipment to disadvantaged women in Sudan to help them earn a living.

A project aiming to train 100 women and help them enter a profession was implemented in cooperation with Women for Change (WfC). For the tailoring training offered as part of the project, TİKA provided 15 sewing machines, 15 tailoring tables, 5 rolls of African Kitenge fabrics in different colors, 10 rolls of extra-large adhesive paper, 15 rolls of Manila papers, 5 rolls of khaki fabric, 5 rolls of Tetoron fabric, cutting tables, irons, needles, threads, rulers, tape measures, pencils, erasers, exercise books, buttons, scissors, and many other materials.

For the second phase of the project, TİKA donated the necessary materials for the production of both bar and liquid soap, including sodium, sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, bicarbonate, triphosphate, chloride, colorants, formalin, kaolin powder, titanium powder, fragrances, graduated cylinder, 5-liter and 1-liter containers, and digital scales. The project aims to teach disadvantaged women how to make bar and liquid soap, thereby providing them with a source of income, and improving poor hygiene conditions, which is a major problem in the country. Part of the income from the sales of the products of the beneficiaries will be used to purchase consumables. Thus, the number of beneficiaries will be increased.

In her speech at the opening ceremony of the project, Anna Tazita Samuel, Executive Director of Women for Change, stated that the Foundation has served children, divorced women, and girls who dropped out of school, since 2016. She added that they have long wanted to build a training workshop in tailoring and soap production for women and girls. At the end of her speech, Samuel quoted Nelson Mandela as saying, “Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice,” and said that TİKA’s project ensured that justice is served for disadvantaged women.

Taban Kozo Abel, Director of the Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training at the Ministry of General Education and Instruction of South Sudan, noted that they were pleased with the strengthening of vocational training in South Sudan. He thanked Türkiye, stating that during his visit to Juba Technical High School, he examined the vocational training equipment provided by TİKA years ago, and that the equipment would contribute greatly to the lives of people.

In his speech, Erdem Mutaf, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Juba, remarked that he was honored to attend the opening ceremony of another project by TİKA. He said, “Supporting women means supporting the entire society.” Mutaf noted that the equipment provided by TİKA would help disadvantaged women acquire vocational skills. He added that the two countries have historical ties. Mutaf reminded that even before South Sudan’s declaration of independence, Türkiye donated the country’s first color ultrasound device and organized a 45-day training program for healthcare providers from South Sudan in Türkiye in 2007.

Lastly, Ayaa Benjamin Warille, Minister of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare of South Sudan, delivered a speech and stated that her Ministry helps all women who are in a disadvantaged group or in a difficult situation, that women make up more than half of the country’s population, and that any support provided for them would contribute to the improvement of the conditions of the majority of the population. Warille added that clothing and soap are indispensable in everyday life, which is why TİKA’s project was highly important. She said that they were happy to attend the opening ceremony of the project on behalf of the Ministry, and thanked TİKA for its support.