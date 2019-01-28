28 Jan 2019

Syria: Logistics Cluster - Concept of Operations, January 2019

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 28 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (217.33 KB)

BACKGROUND

Over the past five years the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan has deepened and spread, affecting people in areas previously considered stable and exhausting the coping capacity of those already impacted. Despite a context of positive changes, the cumulative effects of war in conjunction with an extremely poor infrastructure have caused the economy to collapse, reduced crop production and livelihoods, caused underdevelopment, displacement, and weakened communities' abilities to cope with protracted crises and sudden shocks. More than 80 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and half of the population will be severely food insecure in 2019. South Sudan now faces a new challenge, with its neighbour, the Democratic Republic of Congo, currently experiencing its second largest and second deadliest outbreak of the Ebola Disease Virus. As a precautionary measure and due to the fluid cross-border movement, South Sudan has been put on high alert and has begun preparatory measures.

LOGISTICS CLUSTER ACTIVITIES

The following range of activities and services are not intended to replace the logistics capacities of individual organisations, but rather to fill identified gaps in the humanitarian supply chain and supplement the response of the humanitarian community through the provision of common services, based on need. The following services will be available to the humanitarian community on a free-to-user basis except for Road Transport costs. Should the funding fall to a level that cannot sustain the cost of operations any option for Service Provision through WFP will be communicated through the Logistics Cluster.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.