Support to livestock sector laboratory diagnostic capacities and disease surveillance systems in South Sudan
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Report
Published on 20 Sep 2019 — View Original
Beneficiaries reached
- 104 Government and Non-governmental Organization (NGO) staff trained in disease monitoring and diagnostic techniques
Activities implemented
- Trained 71 Government and NGO staff in livestock disease surveillance; 18 technical staff in laboratory diagnostic techniques and sample collection; 15 technical and laboratory staff in diagnostic techniques specific for foot-and-mouth disease; and six technicians in enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay laboratory diagnostic techniques.
- Supported the construction of the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries CVDL to improve animal health and increase livestock productivity.
- Enabled the installation of an internet-based reporting database to assist in animal disease reporting.
- Set in place an off-grid solar-powered laboratory and supported its initial operationalization by funding the salaries of lab technicians for eight months.
- Reviewed maintenance procedures and plans for the rehabilitation of the CVDL building, partitioned and refurbished internal structures and roofing.
- Undertook a livestock disease surveillance system review (of reporting formats, guidelines, regulations and procedures) to improve early warning mechanisms.
- Procured 676 diagnostic testing kits and reagents for the CVDL.
Impact
- Contributed to service delivery and protection of livestock-based livelihoods across South Sudan, as well as improved response to livestock diseases in a timely, evidence-based and coordinated manner.
- Enhanced livestock disease control and strengthened surveillance and early warning system network.
- Safeguarded households’ livelihoods by protecting livestock assets, thereby maintaining production of nutritious food and increasing food security.