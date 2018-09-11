Summary Conclusions on the Dissemination of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) for Refugees

On Tuesday 4 September 2018, UNHCR and the Government of the Republic of Sudan represented by the State Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Commissioner for Refugees (COR) co-hosted a dialogue between 16 South Sudanese refugee representatives, the parties and stakeholders of the R-ARCSS and the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD). The South Sudanese refugee representatives attending the event came from Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and Central African Republic. The Refugee Representatives from Ethiopia were invited but could not attend.

Political parties attending the event included: the Transitional Government of National Unity (ToGNU), Sudan’s People Liberation Movement – In Opposition (SPLM – IO), the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), Other Political Parties (OPP), stakeholders from civil society as well as members of the diplomatic corps were also in attendance. The parties to the ARCSS commended the event and committed to implement provisions of the R-ARCSS and placed emphasis on upholding the protection of refugees and IDPs. The parties and stakeholders expressed support to the launch of the dissemination of the revitalised peace agreement among refugees in the region and encouraged refugees to play an active part in the peacebuilding process.

The Government of Sudan underscored its support towards an inclusive approach of all South Sudanese populations in implementing the R-ARCSS. The Government highlighted that ownership of the agreement by South Sudanese refugees was critical for peace to be sustainable. The Government appealed to the international community to increase its support in meeting the growing impact of the refugee influx in Sudan and called for increased resources to be mobilized to accelerate the reconstruction and rehabilitation process of South Sudan so as to create conducive conditions for the return of refugees in safety and dignity.

South Sudanese refugee representatives shared their candid views, aspirations and expectations on the revitalised peace agreement. The refugee representatives engaged in face to face discussions with parties to on core provisions of the peace agreement. They committed to support its dissemination with South Sudanese refugees in asylum countries and offered concrete proposals towards that end.

Refugee representatives also emphasised the need to rebuild trust among South Sudanese communities to achieve success in peace awareness efforts. Given their experiences with peace agreements which were not honoured in the past; refugees indicated that they did not want to relive conflict and urged the parties to draw lessons learned from past failed peace agreements. Refugee representatives reiterated the importance to work with faith based leaders displaced women and youth and other community based actors. Refugee Representatives also voiced the need to be treated as equal citizens and to be perceived as human capital by the parties with able contribute to the rehabilitation of South Sudan. Refugees expressed the need to be involved in the implementation of the matrices to the peace agreement as well as the forthcoming population census, electoral and referendum as well as land and reconciliation processes. The view was expressed that processes such as the National Dialogue which did consult refugees had not taken their views into consideration thereafter and that feedback mechanisms needed to be put in place.

Refugee representatives recommended that the content of the agreement be demystified using simple Arabic and other vernaculars spoken in South Sudan to entrench the peace dissemination process. The parties of the R-ARCSS were also urged to come together by refugees to form a joint task force to disseminate the content of the agreement to show that South Sudanese can bridge their differences.

These proposals were agreed to by the parties and the support of UNHCR and international actors was requested to make peace dissemination efforts successful.

END