Statement on the visit South Sudan’s Vice President for Service Cluster to UNISFA

Abyei, 31 March 2022 – South Sudan’s Vice President for Service Cluster, Mr. Hussein Abdelbagi Akol yesterday visited UNISFA on a fact-finding mission following the crisis in Agok between the Twic Dinka and the Ngok Dinka communities. The aim of the meeting was to interact with UNISFA leadership and assess the mission’s role during the incident within the context of its mandated task to protect civilians under imminent threat of physical violence.

The Force Commander and Acting Head of Mission, Maj. Gen. Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr assured the investigating team that the interaction with the mission leadership would be beneficial to both parties and help find a lasting solution to the violence experienced within the Box.

General Sawyerr reiterated that UNISFA continues to operate under the United Nations principle of Impartiality, Integrity, Professionalism and Respect for Diversity. He further stressed that the mission would continue to prioritise security and protection of civilians.

The Vice President lauded UNISFA’s role of protecting civilians in line with the UN Security Council mandate and assured the mission of the government of South Sudan’s cooperation with UNISFA in the pursuit of its mandate of protection of civilians and their property. “It is important to note that this cooperation is vital for the protection and prosperity of the Abyei people and good working relationship between UNISFA and the government of South Sudan”, noted the Vice President, adding that the mandate prohibits all people within Abyei to carry arms except UNISFA

Addressing the media after the meeting, the Minister for Investment, Mr. Dhieu Mahtook Ding, applauded the role played by UNISFA in promptly responding to the crisis in Anet and avoiding its escalation. He expressed the Investigating Committee’s satisfaction with the mission’s responses and clarifications on areas they had wanted more information from the mission. He further assured UNISFA of South Sudan government’s cooperation and support especially on the issues of maintaining security in the area.