31 Jan 2018

Statement by the Spokesperson on continued violations of Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in South Sudan

Report
from European Union
Published on 26 Jan 2018 View Original

Bruxelles, 26/01/2018 - 14:25, UNIQUE ID: 180126_10

The EU joins IGAD Council of Ministers in condemning the repeated violations of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostiles in South Sudan (ACOH). These violations, perpetrated by the major stakeholders, include the killings of civilians, sexual violence and recruitment of child soldiers.

Those who seek to spoil the search for peace in South Sudan should know that there will be consequences, including the imposition of restrictive measures. Fighting must stop. The EU expects on all parties to abide by the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostiles and engage meaningfully in the second phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum.

The monitoring mechanism is conducting an important work and the EU will continue to support it. Timely reporting will allow that appropriate action can be taken against those who violate the agreement. The EU reaffirms its commitment to support the search for peace in South Sudan and in that regard stands fully behind Intergovernmental Authority on Development'sin its efforts.

Catherine RAY
Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
+32 (0)2 29 69921
+32 (0)498969921

Daniel PUGLISI
Press Officer for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management
+32 (0)2 29 69140
+32 (0)460 767374

