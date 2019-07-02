02 Jul 2019

Statement of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General David Shearer Briefing to the Security Council on South Sudan

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 25 Jun 2019 View Original

Thank you, Mr. President and Members of the Council

It is my pleasure to brief you on the two over-arching areas of focus of the UNMISS mandate: building durable peace and protecting civilians in South Sudan.

The peace agreement continues to progress and the ceasefire, except for Central Equatoria, holds. Just that one simple reality has produced significant change.

The drop in political violence – based on the trend of past years – has meant hundreds, if not thousands of people, are alive who otherwise would not be.

Many displaced families have decided it is safe, and time, to return to their homes.

Since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement, according to IOM, more than half a million people have done so – including more than 210,000 who returned from neighbouring countries.

Humanitarian partners report improved access to areas of need, though bureaucratic impediments continue to dog some operations. Their efforts have been assisted by the rehabilitation of 2,500 kms of roads by UNMISS’s five engineering companies and World Food Programme projects. This has enhanced the ability to move food to remote locations in advance of the rains and cut down reliance on expensive airdrops. Together with opening of river corridors and a reduction in illegal checkpoints around the country, WFP report cost efficiencies of up to $113 million.

The latest food security analysis however remains dire. Seven million people are facing crisis or worse. But for the first time in years, some counties will see slight improvements where relative calm has enabled households to resume cultivation.

These positive signs come from a very low base. But it’s a glimmer of what is possible with peace. And it is vital that this trend continues.
Since the signing of the peace agreement, more than 110 rapprochements have occurred in communities around the country. UNMISS directly facilitated more than a quarter of these.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.