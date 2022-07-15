Statement from the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom on Eastern Equatoria State

Juba, 15 July 2022: The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is deeply concerned about deadly cattle raids over the past few days, by armed youth in the area around Kapoeta North in Eastern Equatoria State, reportedly resulting in scores of people killed, injured, abducted, and theft of livestock.

The Mission rapidly deployed UN peacekeepers into the area to conduct a four-day long-duration patrol as a way of stemming the tide of violence and to build confidence among community members. UNMISS continues to maintain a visible presence and is engaging with local authorities and affected communities to further assess the situation and to prevent revenge attacks.

UNMISS is supporting the travel of authorities to the area to conduct community discussions and diffuse tensions. The Mission is also working closely with humanitarian agencies and the local authorities, to facilitate and support the evacuation of critically wounded civilians to the nearest hospital in the state capital of Torit.

The Mission is seriously concerned about reports of some youth planning and mobilizing to mount counter-campaigns to retrieve raided cattle. UNMISS appeals to the national, state, and local community leaders to take urgent steps to prevent the violence from spiraling, specifically to resolve disputes through dialogue; in addition to holding accountable those responsible for the violence.