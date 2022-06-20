Statement to the Security Council on the Humanitarian Situation in South Sudan Ghada Eltahir Mudawi, Director of Operations and Advocacy Division - OCHA

As delivered

Thank you Madam President for the opportunity to address the Council.

I will brief you on the humanitarian realities that South Sudanese face, the challenges we face in responding, and what is needed to improve people’s lives and strengthen their protection.

Since we briefed this Council in December late last year, most humanitarian indicators have deteriorated. Sub-national violence continues. In March, violence displaced more than 40,000 people in the Abyei Administrative Area, adding to it in Twic in Warrap State, a worrying development in this forgotten area. Displacement of people continues across elsewhere due to sub-national violence and conflict over resources such as cattle in places like Equatoria and Jonglei.

Women and girls are at serious risk of gender-based violence when fighting breaks out as we have recently seen in Unity State, where the conflict in Leer, Mayendit and Koch counties resulted in numerous reports of women and girls being raped.

Against a back-drop of profound macro-economic challenges, the drivers of conflict and climate shocks have resulted in a dire humanitarian situation. When it gets as bad as in South Sudan, the specter of severe hunger and even famine results.

Food insecurity will persist this year. About 8.3 million people will likely experience severe food insecurity during the lean season, May to July. 2.9 million people will likely face Emergency levels of hunger –known as IPC Phase 4 - while 87,000 people will likely face catastrophic levels of food insecurity/famine likely- known as IPC Phase 5.

Madam President,

The other big driver of humanitarian need is climate-related shocks. South Sudan now faces a fourth year of above average rainfall which has disrupted the agricultural season and constrained food production.

At least half a million people will likely be impacted by floods this year with 200,000 people already displaced in Unity State with new flooding happening in areas water-logged from last year’s flooding. In Bentiu Town, flood waters from the last year have receded slowly, impacting access to safe water and resulting in a high risk of cholera.

Humanitarians with support from UNMISS, among others, have worked tirelessly to ensure the preparedness resources are in place ahead of the rainy season and thanks to the Humanitarian Coordinator’s whole-of-system approach, the impact of flooding this year could be mitigated in Unity State.

However, much more needs to be done across the country, our resources are scarce. Flood mitigation measures over the years have been insufficient to prevent this annual, predictable, and preventable misery. Collective action on climate mitigation and adaptation is needed in the years to come.

Madam President,

Over 2 million people remain internally displaced and over 2.3 million South Sudanese are refugees. For people to return, South Sudan needs to address the issues keeping people in a holding pattern of displacement: insecurity, the presence of explosive hazards, unresolved housing, land, and property issues, and lack of basic services. There needs to be planning for IDP sites to possibly become permanent settlement locations. In short, durable solutions are needed.

Madam President,