Statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the AU Ad Hoc High-Level Committee for South Sudan (C5)

The African Union (AU) Ad Hoc High Level Committee for South Sudan (C5), comprising the Republics of South Africa (Chair), Algeria, Chad, Nigeria and Rwanda, at Ministerial level, underlines its continued support for the peace process in South Sudan.

The C5 has been following developments related to the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), since its signing on 12 September 2018; and commends the parties for their continued commitment to the full implementation of the peace agreement.

The C5 recalls its decision during its meeting in Niamey, Niger on 6 July 2019, to welcome the South Sudanese parties’ decision taken during their meeting in Addis-Ababa in May 2019, to extend the pre-transitional period by six (06) months. The C5 further recalls the meeting of IGAD held on 21 August 2019 which discussed the security arrangements as well as the number of states and internal boundaries of South Sudan. In this regard, the C5 recalls the AU’s contribution to the security arrangements agreement made on 28 August 2019, and its active leadership during the work of the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC) for South Sudan and the subsequent recommendations made.

The C5 welcomes the Communiqué of the 886th meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council held on 15 October 2019. The C5 wishes to underline that the complexities faced by the Parties are not insurmountable and therefore, require continuous dialogue among the parties. In this regard, the C5 reiterates its commitment to continually support the process as required.

The C5 also welcomes the recommendations made by the Special Envoys on the Peace Process in South Sudan, at their meeting in Djibouti, on 25 to 26 October 2019, that the parties to the R-ARCSS should meet before 12 November and agree on a temporary, viable and realistic arrangement regarding the critical outstanding pre-transitional tasks especially relating to the selection, training and redeployment of the National Unified Forces, the number and boundaries of states and the allocation of ministerial portfolios.

The C5 reiterates its concern about the current humanitarian situation in South Sudan and appeals to the international community for contributions towards alleviating the plight of the people of South Sudan.

The C5 notes the Communiqué issued by the Tripartite Summit on the Revitalised Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, which was held in Entebbe, Uganda on 7 November 2019 that took a decision to extend the pre-transitional period for 100 days, effective from 12 November 2019.

The C5 further welcomes the outcome of the IGAD Ministerial Consultative Meeting of the parties to the R-ARCSS that was held in Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on 9 November 2019, and the subsequent 69th Extra-Ordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers held on 10 November 2019, which essentially endorsed the Entebbe Tripartite Summit communique.

The C5 urges all the parties to the R-ARCSS to ensure that the outcomes of the IGAD Ministerial Meeting are fully implemented within the agreed 100 day extension.

The C5 underscores that the formation of an inclusive R-TGoNU remains a vital element of the South Sudan peace process and should be implemented as agreed, given that any further extensions could undermine the peace process.

The C5 commends the tireless efforts of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government and the AU Commission, as well as the Regional and International Special Envoys to South Sudan for supporting the parties to implement the Revitalised Agreement. The C5 appreciates the critical role of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the African Union Liaison Office to South Sudan (Auloss), the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM), and Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC).