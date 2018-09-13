Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on South Sudan

The signing of the Revitalized Agreement to Resolve the Conflict in South Sudan (RARCSS) on 12 September 2018 is a positive and a significant development. The Secretary-General commends the parties on this step forward and applauds regional and international efforts that led to the signing of the Agreement.

The Secretary-General calls on the signatories of the Agreement to fully and inclusively implement the Agreement both in letter and spirit, so that the people of South Sudan can finally receive the peace dividend they deserve. It is imperative that all parties immediately cease hostilities across South Sudan.

The road ahead remains challenging and the international community must remain seized of the situation in South Sudan throughout the implementation of the RARCSS. The United Nations stands ready, in close coordination with the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union, to assist the parties in implementing the Agreement.