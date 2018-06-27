Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on South Sudan

SG/SM/19114

27 JUNE 2018

The Secretary-General commends the continued efforts of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) -led High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) to facilitate the peace process in South Sudan. In this connection, he is encouraged by the Declaration of Agreement signed by the Parties today in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The Secretary-General notes that this Declaration of Agreement is signed at a time when the security situation in parts of South Sudan continues to deteriorate, marked by violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement of December 2017 (COHA) with killings of civilians and other atrocities. He therefore, welcomes the Parties renewed commitment to redouble their efforts in the interest of peace.

Welcoming the intention of the parties to continue negotiations to finalize the IGAD bridging proposals, the Secretary-General urges all parties to demonstrate the political leadership required at this critical juncture of the peace process and engage to reach agreement on the outstanding issues of governance and security arrangements.

Working together with IGAD and the African Union, the United Nations stands ready to support the leadership and people of South Sudan in moving towards a fair, inclusive and implementable agreement.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

New York, 27 June 2018