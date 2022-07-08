Statement on the 11th Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence from the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom

Juba, 8 July 2022: As South Sudan commemorates 11 years of independence, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) reiterates its commitment to peace in the world’s newest nation.

The journey out of civil war has not been easy and the upcoming months will be critical for South Sudan, as the transitional period approaches its end in February 2023. Now is the time for national leaders to redouble their efforts to agree on a roadmap - with clear benchmarks, timelines, and priorities—to pave the way towards free, fair and credible elections. This is an opportunity for the country to celebrate its common values and to rally together for nation-building.

This year, UNMISS continues to promote a safe and secure environment for civilians, to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, and to support the return of displaced families and refugees. Together, let us make peace gains irreversible and build the prosperous future to which all South Sudanese women, men and children aspire.

Happy Independence Day.

