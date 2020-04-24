Standardised Expanded Nutrition Survey (SENS) Final Report - Makpandu Refugee Settlement, Yambio, South Sudan (Surveys conducted: 7-10 October 2019)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY UNHCR and WVI carried out a nutrition survey in Makpandu from 7 to 10 October 2019. The overall aim of this survey was to assess the general nutrition and health status of refugee population and formulate workable recommendations for appropriate nutritional and public health interventions.

The survey was based on the UNHCR Standardized Expanded Nutrition Survey (SENS) guidelines for refugee populations (version 2, 2013) http://sens.unhcr.org/. Four SENS modules including i. anthropometric and health, ii. Anaemia, iii. IYCF, and iv. Food Security were carried out. 2019 was the first-time modules ii, iii and iv were carried out thus the data from these modules will be used as the baseline.

A cross-sectional survey was conducted using simple random sampling. Households were physically labelled with unique numbers per block. To reduce non-response rate and ensure results were representative of people living in the settlement at the time of the survey, empty households1 , as verified through neighbours were not be labelled and thus not be included in the sampling frame. A random household sample was drawn from the actual number of physically verified household before the survey.

A total of six survey teams composed of four members each (one team leader, one haemoglobin measurer, one anthropometric measurer/translator and one anthropometric/haemoglobin measurement assistant) were included in each survey. A standardised training lasting four days was provided followed which included a standardisation test. Data collection lasted four days.

The survey teams were supported by a team of 2 supervisors and 2 coordinators who roved between the teams during the data collection.

Mobile phone questionnaires using Open Data Kit (ODK) android software for all the modules was used for data collection. Data validation was carried out on a daily by the survey coordinator which allowed for daily feedback to the survey teams. Data analysis was carried out using ENA for SMART July 9th, 2015 version for anthropometric indices and Epi info version 7.2.3.1 for all the other data.

The nutrition situation in Makpandu settlement will continue to require attention in 2020. The GAM prevalence in Makpandu settlement was found to be [3.6% (3.3-4.0 95% C.I.)] which falls under low prevalence. The proportion of children that had Middle Upper Arm Circumfrence (MUAC) (< 125 mm and/or oedema) was 5.2% (4.7 - 5.7 95% C.I.). Analysis of the proportion of children that were found malnourished based on both Weight for Height Zscores (WHZ) and MUAC was 9.5% (24/252). In 2018 the Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) prevalence was 5.3%; MUAC < 125 mm and/or oedema was 3.5% and proportion of children that were found malnourished based on both WHZ and MUAC was 5.8%. Looking at the proportion of children found malnourished based on both criteria the proportion of malnourished children although not statistically significant (p>0.05) indicates a likely deteriorating situation in 2019 compared to 2018.

The prevalence of global stunting of 32.1 (28.9 - 35.5) falls under very high category based on the WHO/UNICEF 2008 categorisation. This increased compared to 21.1% in 2018. This should however be interpreted with caution due to the age estimation limitation. 31% of the children 6-59 months did not have a reliable age documentation.

The coverage for Therapeutic Feeding Program (TFP) and Targeted Supplementary Feeding Program (TSFP) did not meet the recommended standard of >90% using both the MUAC and WHZ scores criterion. This indicates the need to strengthen active case finding at all points on contact at the community and facility levels. The later to identify cases that are acutely malnourished based on WHZ scores.

The coverage of measles vaccination, vitamin A supplementation and deworming was below the target coverage of ≥95; ≥90% and ≥ 75% respectively indicating the need to strengthen and maintain both the routine and campaign vaccination/supplementation interventions.

Approximately a third of children 6-59 months reported to have had diarrhoea in the last two weeks prior to the survey indicating a high morbidity rate requiring continued health services provision, and strengthening of community based preventive interventions on hygiene, sanitation and childcare practices.

Total anaemia prevalence among children aged 6 to 59 months was 60.3% (with 2.8% being severe anaemia). The prevalence among women aged 15-49 years (non-pregnant) was 27.8% (with 0.9% being severe anaemia). The prevalence of anaemia among children is very high as it is above the 40% level of public health significance (WHO classification). Analysis by age categories indicated that the prevalence of anaemia was higher among children aged 6-23 months. The high prevalence of anaemia among children aged 6-59 months is of key concern. It requires to be addressed through multisectoral preventive and curative interventions.

The rate of exclusive breastfeeding was 74%, introduction of solid, semi-solid or soft foods 20%, and consumption of iron-rich or iron-fortified foods 29.3%. The introduction of solid, semi-solid or soft foods and consumption of iron-rich or iron-fortified foods of remain sub optimal indicating the need for strengthening the IYCF program to improve feeding practices.

Under food security: 96% of the HHs had a ration card; the household diet diversity score was 5.0 out of 12 food groups; a substantial proportion of households reported using one or more of the negative coping strategies (58.4%) (borrowed cash or food 26.4%, sold assets 12%, reduced quantity or frequency of meals 44.8%, requested increased remittances 11.2% and engaged in potential risky or harmful activities 17.6%. Only 41.6% of the refugees in Makpandu reported not using any of the negative coping strategies to fill the food assistance gap (a 70% of the recommended general food ration is provided per person per month using hybrid cash and food modality). This group is likely to be benefiting from the complementary livelihood interventions in place. This however needs to be scaled up to increase the proportion to cover majority of the population.

Maintenance of a comprehensive nutrition program, strengthening of preventative activities including the provision of adequate household food intake, appropriate caring practices with support and promotion of optimal Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices, health and sanitation at household level are recommended to facilitate optimal nutrition. This to be accomplished through provision of adequate food assistance, promotion and protection of infant and young child feeding practices, improved health services, adequate water and sanitation and the expansion of livelihood activities in addition to the treatment of malnourished persons.