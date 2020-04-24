Standardised Expanded Nutrition Survey (SENS) Final report - Gorom Refugee Camp South Sudan (Survey conducted: 16-20 September 2019)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

UNHCR and ACROSS carried out the nutrition survey in Gorom refugee camp from 16 to 20 September 2019. The overall aim of this survey was to assess the general nutrition and health status of refugee population and formulate workable recommendations for appropriate nutritional and public health interventions.

The survey was based on the UNHCR Standardized Expanded Nutrition Survey (SENS) guidelines for refugee populations (version 2, 2013) http://sens.unhcr.org/. Following four modules of SENS were used (1. anthropometric and health, 2. Anaemia, 3. IYCF, and 4. Food Security). Modules 5. Water Sanitation and Hygiene and 6. Mosquito net coverage were not carried out as access limitations required for module prioritization. The camp has a WASH monitoring system in place and no blanket mosquito net distribution was carried out within the year.

UNHCR population figures from ProGres were used to determine the total population and that of children 6-59 months for survey planning purposes. At the end of August 2019, the Gorom refugee population was 2347 individuals. 395 (16.8%) of these were children under five years.

An exhaustive survey was conducted in relation to children as the total population size of Gorom camp was below 2,500 people rendering sampling unnecessary following UNHCR SENS guideline. All children aged 6-59 months in the camp were surveyed.

A total of six survey teams composed of four members each (one team leader, one haemoglobin measurer, one anthropometric measurer/translator and one anthropometric/haemoglobin measurement assistant were included in each survey. A standardized training lasting five days, which included a standardization test was provided. Data collection lasted five days. The survey teams were supported by a team of 2 supervisors and 1 coordinator who roved between the teams duration the data collection.

Mobile phone questionnaires using Open Data Kit (ODK) android software was used for data collection for all the modules. Data validation was carried out daily by the survey coordinator, which allowed for daily feedback to the survey teams. Data analysis was carried out using ENA for SMART July 9th, 2015 version for anthropometric indices and Epi info version 7 for all the other data.

Under the various forms of malnutrition, the survey results showed a prevalence of Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) of 6.5% which is poor. In 2018 the GAM prevalence was 4% among children 6-59 months. The increase to 6.5% from the 4.0% in 2018 was not statistically significant (p>0.05) but indicates that the global acute malnutrition situation is on an upward trend. This was also the case for severe acute malnutrition. The prevalence of global stunting among children aged 6-59 months was 6.9% which is low.

Total anaemia prevalence among children aged 6 to 59 months was 70.7% and among women of reproductive aged between 15-49 years (non-pregnant) was 58.5%. The prevalence of anaemia among both categories is very high as it is above the 40% level of public health significance (WHO classification).

Analysis by age categories indicated that the prevalence of anaemia was higher among children aged 6-23 months. Under infant and young child feeding practices, the proportion of children aged 0-23 months that had timely initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of delivery was 89.6%. The rate of exclusive breast feeding for the first six months of life was 84.6%. The proportion of children aged 6 to 8 months that were introduced to solid and semi-solid foods on time was 25%. 3.5% of the surveyed children aged 0-23 months were bottle fed and 4.4% received infant formula. The results above indicate continued positive gains in terms of breastfeeding practices. Appropriated practices around complementary feeding remain sub optimal indicating the need to continue strengthening the IYCF program to improve feeding practices.

The household diet diversity score (HDDS) reported 4.8 out of 12 food groups. Over half of the refugees (56.7%) in Gorom refugee camp reported to have used negative coping strategies within the last month pre the survey to fill the food assistance gap.

17.9% of children had diarrhoea during the last two weeks prior to the SENS survey Maintenance of a comprehensive nutrition program, strengthening of preventative activities including the provision of adequate household food intake, appropriate caring practices with support and promotion of optimal IYCF practices, health and sanitation at household level are recommended to facilitate optimal nutrition. This to be accomplished through adequate food assistance, support, promotion and protection of infant and young child feeding practices, improved health services, adequate water and sanitation and the expansion of livelihood activities in addition to the treatment of malnourished persons.